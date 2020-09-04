Springboro Christmas festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 34th Annual Christmas in Historic Christmas has been canceled.
Festival officials announced the decision “with great sadness and heavy hearts” Friday on Facebook.
”While we are dedicated as ever to provide an amazing holiday festival and give back to the community of Springboro, the health and safety of our attendees and vendors is our first priority,” according to the post.
The Springboro Community Foundation committee is working on”a creative way we can still celebrate the magic of Christmas, partner with businesses in the community and give back to our local charities,” the post concluded.
The annual festival, scheduled for Nov. 20-Nov. 22 before the cancellation, typically kicks off holiday festivities in the Dayton area.
This year’s festival was to feature 30 food and 76 craft vendor booths.