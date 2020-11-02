Springboro father indicted on weapons charge after son’s fatal shooting

A Springboro man has been indicted for having weapons under disability on the day his son was fatally shot in June.
George Lee Campbell Jr., 30, was indicted on the single third-degree felony, according to a list of indictments released Monday by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
“On June 26, 2020, in Springboro, the defendant possessed a firearm while under disability for a previous violent offense conviction,” according to a description of the allegations included with the charge.
The victim, identified by authorities as Georgevoine Campbell, was not conscious or breathing when an ambulance crew arrived at the home on Royal Drive, according to a run sheet from the incident.
After the incident, Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said the boy’s grandmother, who was not identified, said the victim shot himself with her gun.
The father Campbell said he awoke to the sound of the gunshot, according to police.
Campbell was not previously charged in this case and was not in jail Monday.
No arraignment had been scheduled, according to the list of indictments issued Monday.
Police have declined to release the report and Warren County Prosecutor could not be immediately reached for further information on the case after the indictment was issued.