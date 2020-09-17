Springboro manufacturer launches expansion

A Springboro aerospace manufacturer is well on its way to expanding its home.
Springboro city planners have approved construction of a 14,000-square foot building for Thaler Machine Co. on a site at the southeast corner of Edwards Drive and Tahlequah Trail.
The site is located just to the south of Thaler’s existing 69,472-square foot building on the north side of Edwards.
The site of the 14,000 square foot building is zoned “highway business district” in Springboro. Its warehouse will have double frontage on both Edwards Drive and Tahlequah Trail, with vehicular access from Edwards to align with loading docks on the existing Thaler building to the north, as planning documents show.
City documents describe the precision machine shop as a “significant employer” in Springboro, who works with aerospace and military customers. The new building will replace several storage trailers used to store bulk materials for customers.
The company was founded in 1952 and has operated at 257 Hopeland St., in Dayton (historically an early location for the business) as well as 1195 Mound Road in Miamisburg.
Warren County is its location today. In 2011, Ohio awarded Thaler a 50 percent job-creation tax credit worth $171,324 over six years, based on the assumption the company would move to Springboro. At the time, the company was considering a move to Indiana.
Michael Kunk, the company’s chief financial officer, confirmed plans for the new building, but referred questions to a colleague.
The family-owned business was sold to new owners earlier this year.