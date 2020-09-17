Springboro manufacturer launches expansion

The company was founded in 1952 and has operated at 257 Hopeland St., in Dayton (historically an early location for the business) as well as 1195 Mound Road in Miamisburg.

Warren County is its location today. In 2011, Ohio awarded Thaler a 50 percent job-creation tax credit worth $171,324 over six years, based on the assumption the company would move to Springboro. At the time, the company was considering a move to Indiana.

Michael Kunk, the company’s chief financial officer, confirmed plans for the new building, but referred questions to a colleague.

The family-owned business was sold to new owners earlier this year.