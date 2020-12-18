Springboro police looking for missing girl

Springboro police appealed to the public for help in finding a Springboro teen whose car was found 50 miles away from her hometown.
Police said they found Isabella Andrews’ car in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket in Union Twp., Clermont County.
Springboro Detective Drew Pyles said it was possible that Andrews could have been harmed or be unable to care for herself.
Andrews, 15, of Springboro ran away from home on Wednesday, according to police.
She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is to call 937-748-0611 and ask for Pyles.