Springfield man charged with murder of meat market owner

“I need to warn you, it sounded like there was a gunshot and people yelling at each other,” the caller told dispatch.

Another caller, who identified himself as Gill’s son, called dispatch the night of the shooting and crash.

“I need help, help! Someone just drove by. They shot him, they shot my dad,” the caller said. He told dispatchers that Gill was shot in the neck and was having trouble breathing. The son said he did not know who shot his father and passed the phone to a man who was nearby and helping.

“This guy needs help fast,” the man told dispatchers. “He’s breathing, but barely. I heard the shots. He needs help quick.”

The SUV reportedly went off the roadway left of Burt Street while traveling south, the report stated. Police found Gill in the front driver seat with a wound to the left side of his neck, bleeding profusely.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division transported Gill to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

Gill was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School.