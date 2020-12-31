Springfield man hit, killed while walking across I-70

A 35-year-old Springfield man died Wednesday after he was hit by an SUV as he was walking across I-70 in Clark County.
Sean E. Compton died at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 10:49 p.m., 24-year-old Alena Johnson of Dayton was driving an SUV west on I-70 near the 55 mile marker when she hit Compton.
Johnson was returning from the Columbus airport after picking up family members, according to troopers. No one in the SUV was injured.
The crash took place just before the weather changed from a light rain to snow, according to OSHP.
The left lane of I-70 was closed for about two hours as troopers investigated.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. EMS and Maine’s Towing and Recovery assisted at the scene.