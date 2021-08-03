Springfield state legislator seeks to increase charge for repeated illegal firearm possession

Koehler said that by raising the charges related to illegal fire arm possession, it will allow for longer jail and prison sentences.

“It has become clear that criminals are never going to obey the laws we write in Columbus. After talking with public safety officials, the only way to stop these individuals from illegally obtaining firearms is to keep them in prison. Increasing restrictions for law-abiding gun owners will not change that,” he said.

The legislation would bump the charge of those with a past conviction of a “felony of violence,” to a second-degree felony on the first offense. That relates to those being charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

The legislation would also bump that charge up to a first-degree felony on a repeated offense, according to the news release.

The next step for the legislation is for it to be referred to a House committee.