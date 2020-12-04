St. Paris man pleads guilty to several charges related to death of missing Champaign County woman

Rodney Rider, 54, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14. He remains in the Tri-County Regional Jail with a cash-only $500,000 bond.

Whitney Hostler, 25, was reported missing Oct. 1, 2019, after she missed an appointment and had not been in contact with family or friends, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Sept. 30 leaving her residence in western Champaign County.