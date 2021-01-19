State cites several special education violations in Dayton schools

“It’s disheartening to see the areas where we’re not meeting the needs of the students,” Lolli said. “We need to step it up and fix it, and we need to move forward and make sure it never goes back to how it’s been for the past many years.”

In January and February 2020, ODE officials did two onsite reviews of Dayton Public Schools’ special education programs. They interviewed DPS employees, met with parents at two schools and reviewed a wide range of documents. They gave the district a partial report in May, then this final report in December.

Ohio Department of Education officials did not comment Tuesday on what triggered the review, how common such reviews are and whether Dayton’s results were abnormal.

The district’s Office for Exceptional Children claims on its website that DPS “has the best special education services in the area,” citing a long list of physical, occupational, speech, mental health and other therapies.

That department has seen significant turnover. Former leader Greg Roberson left in 2018 for an assistant superintendent job in North College Hill, near Cincinnati. Current chief Angela Nichols was hired that summer to replace him, and multiple academic coordinators in the office have changed since then.

In late June, after receiving partial feedback from the state, DPS hired Laura Collier away from Centerville City Schools to be executive director of policy and procedures for Dayton’s special education department, leading the planning, training and implementation related to the state report.

Nichols has been out on medical leave for the past few months, according to Lolli, and it’s not clear if she will return.

In Nichols’ absence, Collier ran both the policy/procedures effort and the day-to-day work of the department from October through December. On Tuesday night, Dayton’s school board was set to promote academic coordinator Tonya Ray to interim chief . Ray previously led Bellbrook schools’ special education department.

The changes the state recommends should have been made years ago, Lolli said. When she started with Dayton schools in late 2016, all special education students were in “self-contained” classrooms, Lolli said, rather than in the “least restrictive environment” based on their individual needs, as the law requires. Lolli said under Nichols, changes began.

“Much of it is engrained in the system, so it’s going to take to take time for us to change the culture, the practice, the procedures, the policies,” she said. “This is a major priority for us. … We’ve got to get this fixed. It never should have gotten to this point in a school system, but it’s been this way for a long while.”

The state report also calls for extensive staff training — on developing metrics and goals for students’ individualized education plans, on the specially designed instruction stemming from those plans, on progress monitoring, record-keeping, proper IEP team meetings and more.

Some of that training has begun, Lolli said.

The report does call the district’s staff passionate and caring, and says they are “aware of weaknesses in delivery of special education services and supports, and desire to improve said services and supports for students.”

Parents with concerns should continue to work with their student’s teacher, principal and the OEC office — in that order, Lolli said.

“All students deserve the best we can give them,” she said. “The Dayton Public Schools are working to make the improvements that have been recommended by the Ohio Department of Education to make sure that students with disabilities are receiving the very best education and very best services that are possible in a school system.”