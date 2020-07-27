State fire marshal investigating cause of 81-year-old Warren County woman’s death

Explore Original report

“Responding crews were able to see the fire from some distance prior to their arrival. Upon arrival, there was a significant amount of fire coming from the home,” according to a press release. “Our crews were met by neighbors who reported a single female resided in the home and was unaccounted for."

Efforts to rescue Wick, while fighting the fire, were unsuccessful.

Wick’s body was found on the first floor.

“Advanced lifesaving efforts were initiated but unsuccessful,” according to the release.