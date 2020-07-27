State fire marshal investigating cause of 81-year-old Warren County woman’s death

Lois Wick, 81, has been identified as the fatal victim of Saturday’s house fire in Warren County, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire reported at 4:09 pm Saturday at 5870 Hathaway Road in Clearcreek Twp.
The Warren County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call about the fire from a passerby who could see a house on fire from the roadway, according to a press release.
No cause of death had been determined on Monday, but it appeared Wick died of smoke inhalation, according to Doyle Burke, chief investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Wick smoked and was using oxygen, Burke added.
“Responding crews were able to see the fire from some distance prior to their arrival. Upon arrival, there was a significant amount of fire coming from the home,” according to a press release. “Our crews were met by neighbors who reported a single female resided in the home and was unaccounted for."
Efforts to rescue Wick, while fighting the fire, were unsuccessful.
Wick’s body was found on the first floor.
“Advanced lifesaving efforts were initiated but unsuccessful,” according to the release.