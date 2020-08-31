State tax credits fuel 25 possible new jobs

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Monday approved a tax credit to ensure a business expansion that would create 25 new jobs in West Carrollton.
The authority approved a 1.438 percent, 7-year tax credit to Plug Power Inc. -- a Latham, NY fuel cell manufacturer which already has a local presence -- for the creation of $1.5 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s possible expansion in West Carrollton
As part of the tax credit agreement, Ohio requires the company to maintain operations in the Dayton area for at least ten years.
Ohio is competing with New York for the proposed project. A message seeking comment was sent to Plug Power.
Plug Power is a provider of clean hydrogen and zero emission fuel cells. The company designs, develops, and makes fuel cell systems for electric lift trucks and materials handling equipment. The company says its technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells.
The project involves increasing existing operational capacity, according to a state description. The company’s fixed asset investment would be towards new machinery and equipment.
Plug Power opened a service center in West Carrollton, on South Alex Road, in 2016.
When it opened four years ago, the local service center was to be staffed with 10 employees, being responsible for parts and maintenance for GenDrive fuel cell units in the Midwest, and GenFuel stations across the nation.
In 2016 in Ohio, there were more than 850 electric fuel cell vehicles powered by Plug Power’s GenDrive fuel cell product.
The possible expansion would also retain $1,509,483 in existing payroll by Dec. 31, 2023, the state said.
In all, the Authority on Monday approved credits for five projects across Ohio set to create 574 new jobs and retain 1,058 jobs.
Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $23 million in new payroll and spur more than $68 million in investments across Ohio, the state said.