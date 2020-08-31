State tax credits fuel 25 possible new jobs

The project involves increasing existing operational capacity, according to a state description. The company’s fixed asset investment would be towards new machinery and equipment.

Plug Power opened a service center in West Carrollton, on South Alex Road, in 2016.

When it opened four years ago, the local service center was to be staffed with 10 employees, being responsible for parts and maintenance for GenDrive fuel cell units in the Midwest, and GenFuel stations across the nation.

In 2016 in Ohio, there were more than 850 electric fuel cell vehicles powered by Plug Power’s GenDrive fuel cell product.

The possible expansion would also retain $1,509,483 in existing payroll by Dec. 31, 2023, the state said.

In all, the Authority on Monday approved credits for five projects across Ohio set to create 574 new jobs and retain 1,058 jobs.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $23 million in new payroll and spur more than $68 million in investments across Ohio, the state said.