Steinmart to close 300 stores in bankruptcy; Kettering location in question

Stein Mart has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close most of its nearly 300 stores, the company announced today.
The 112-year-old company blamed its failure on changing consumer habits and the pandemic, both of which “have caused significant financial distress on our business,” Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins said in a release on Wednesday.
Stein Mart has a location at Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering. Officials with the East Stroop Road could not be reached for comment. A former Stein Mart location in Centerville closed in 2012.
Stein Mart, a discount department-store chain, said it doesn't have "sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business." As a result, it's permanently closing a "significant portion, if not all" of its brick-and-mortar stores with liquidation sales beginning immediately.
The company is also considering strategic alternatives, including the sale of its website and its intellectual property.
Stein Mart began in 1908 as a small department store in Mississippi before eventually expanding to nearly 300 locations across 30 states. Each store has around 30 employees, and the company currently employs more than 8,000 people.