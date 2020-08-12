Steinmart to close 300 stores in bankruptcy; Kettering location in question

The 112-year-old company blamed its failure on changing consumer habits and the pandemic, both of which “have caused significant financial distress on our business,” Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins said in a release on Wednesday.

Stein Mart has a location at Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering. Officials with the East Stroop Road could not be reached for comment. A former Stein Mart location in Centerville closed in 2012.