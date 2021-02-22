Stratacache buys Chicago property, extends national real estate holdings

Dayton’s Stratacache has bought a building in the Chicago area, furthering its already extensive national real estate holdings.
In the past year, Stratacache has invested over $20 million in offices and property across the country.
The Chicago location marks the third facility the downtown-based digital signage and business technology company has acquired in the past year, investments the company says are “adding several hundred highly technical jobs to the US market.”
The new facility, a four-story class A building in Lisle, Ill. was formerly a headquarters for McCain Foods, Inc., Stratacache said.
“More than a dozen large Stratacache customers have headquarters in Chicago, and the new location will allow for enhanced local support, as well as a fully outfitted support lab, meeting room space and X2O One Room, an immersive collaboration environment for in-person and remote participation created by X2O Media, a Stratacache company,” the Dayton company said in an announcement Monday.
“As Stratacache continues to grow, we look forward to tapping the Chicago market for development and engineering talent to further our work on our new mobile platforms, our advanced tablet compute devices as well as key projects in retail self-service systems,” said Chris Riegel, founder and chief executive of the company.
The business this year also acquired a 1.4 million square foot factory in Eugene, Ore. and is equipping it as a full 300mm wafer microLED display manufacturing facility. It also invested in a new 1,100-seat network operations and data center in Waterloo, Iowa in November.
Stratacache remains committed to Dayton, Riegel told the Dayton Daily News.
“Being competitive globally means you have to have the right people in the right places for that success,” he said. “We have added significant capabilities to the business in the past year and for each job we generate in a new factory or development center, that translates to a new job in support, accounting, marketing or sales in Dayton.”