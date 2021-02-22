Stratacache buys Chicago property, extends national real estate holdings

Chris Riegel, founder and chief executive of Stratacache, runs a company based in Dayton but increasingly busy in a part of the globe that has two-thirds of the world’s population. In this 2018 photo, he shows an array of the company’s digital menu displays in the company's Trotwood facility. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“As Stratacache continues to grow, we look forward to tapping the Chicago market for development and engineering talent to further our work on our new mobile platforms, our advanced tablet compute devices as well as key projects in retail self-service systems,” said Chris Riegel, founder and chief executive of the company.

The business this year also acquired a 1.4 million square foot factory in Eugene, Ore. and is equipping it as a full 300mm wafer microLED display manufacturing facility. It also invested in a new 1,100-seat network operations and data center in Waterloo, Iowa in November.

Stratacache remains committed to Dayton, Riegel told the Dayton Daily News.

“Being competitive globally means you have to have the right people in the right places for that success,” he said. “We have added significant capabilities to the business in the past year and for each job we generate in a new factory or development center, that translates to a new job in support, accounting, marketing or sales in Dayton.”