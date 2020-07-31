Subaru Ascent breathes new life into Subaru and mid-size SUV segment

Turbocharged 4-cylinder engines are all the rage, and the Ascent joins the party with a 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer engine. It makes for 260 horsepower. This is a smallish number for a vehicle of this size, but honestly, as is the case with many turbocharged 4-cylinders, it outperforms its numbers. The continuously variable transmission is really the only downside to the Ascent’s powerplant.

That comment is nothing even personal – I have yet to find a CVT I like. When combined with the turbo, there’s noticeable lag, plus some weird, inconsistent shifting. That’s all typical for CVTs.

The Ascent has a 5,000-pound towing ability which is impressive and will be one of the big selling points for the Subaru fans out there. Perhaps you’ve owned an Outback for a long time and your family has grown or you’ve got an RV to pull. That’s the gap the Ascent fills and it does so quite well.

Inside, the Ascent is good, not great. But again, this is part of the charm of the Subaru brand. Similar to Jeep, appointments are meant to be less lavish and more off-road ready. As such, the Ascent has a nice interior with good-enough touchpoints. There is some noticeable road noise. Overall road comfort is adequate.

Legroom in both the second row and the third row is impressive. I was especially impressed with the third row, as generally many three-row SUVs are only suited for small children, but in the Ascent an adult could fit comfortably back there.

I don’t get into a lot of Subarus; in years prior, I would’ve been (justifiably) critical of the infotainment system and lack of technology. Some say that’s part of the charm. But in the Ascent, the infotainment system is good. It’s intuitive and well organized. It’s the best infotainment technology I’ve experienced in any Subaru.

The Subaru is configured in seven- and eight-passenger setups with the second row being a bench seat. My tester had captain’s style seats in the second row and was the seven-passenger Touring trim. On the top-of-the-line Touring, there is only a seven-passenger configuration available, no eight-person. My tester had an MSRP of $46,055.

Fuel economy for the all-wheel drive Ascent is good for this segment. It has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 26 mpg/highway. I averaged a little over 22 mpg in my week in the Ascent.

It may not be new for 2020, but the Subaru Ascent is refreshing for both the Subaru product line and for the very stale mid-size SUV segment.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2020 SUBARU ASCENT LIMITED