JUST IN: Centerville to unveil $10M Uptown plan to help businesses, access, traffic flow

CENTERVILLE – The city’s Uptown plan – an estimated $10 million public investment - will be the focus of an open house Wednesday.
The three-phased plan includes the architectural preservation district at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets.
The open house is set from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department training room.
The plan, according to the city, includes redevelopment and tentative timeframes for three quadrants of the Franklin/Main intersection: Northeast (2021-2022); Northwest (2023-2024); and Southwest (2024-2025).
In alignment with its strategic plan, the city completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.
The Uptown plan, according to the city, highlights focus on the following: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion; improving parking; scheduling and organizing new events focusing on business development; developing branding; and increasing greenspace.