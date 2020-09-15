X

JUST IN: Centerville to unveil $10M Uptown plan to help businesses, access, traffic flow

The plan, according to the city, includes redevelopment and tentative time frames for three quadrants of the Franklin/Main intersection: Northeast (2021-2022); Northwest (2023-2024); and Southwest (2024-2025). CONTRIBUTED

By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The city’s Uptown plan – an estimated $10 million public investment - will be the focus of an open house Wednesday.

The three-phased plan includes the architectural preservation district at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets.

The open house is set from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department training room.

The plan, according to the city, includes redevelopment and tentative timeframes for three quadrants of the Franklin/Main intersection: Northeast (2021-2022); Northwest (2023-2024); and Southwest (2024-2025).

In alignment with its strategic plan, the city completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

The Uptown plan, according to the city, highlights focus on the following: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion; improving parking; scheduling and organizing new events focusing on business development; developing branding; and increasing greenspace.

