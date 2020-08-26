Sunny and hot with heat index near 100 today; Scattered storms predicted tomorrow

Today it will be mostly sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which warned that high temperatures will reach around 93 degrees, with heat index levels pushing all the way up to around 100 degrees.
Tonight, we can expect to see mostly clear skies as temperatures fall to around 72 degrees.
For Thursday, the NWS expected moisture from Hurricane Laura to push into the area, which could lead to some scattered storms developing, especially around dawn and through most of the afternoon.
We will also see a chance for showers all day and lingering through the night.
Temperatures will be warm for Thursday with a high of around 88 degrees, falling to around 72 degrees overnight.
On Friday, though, the NWS predicted that remnants of Hurricane Laura will interact with a slow-moving cold front moving into the area, making rain likely all day and a slight chance of thunderstorms through most of the day.
On Friday night, chances of thunderstorms will rise as shower continue to be likely, with both staying constant long into Saturday.
Temperatures will remain warm, with a high near 86 degrees during the day and temperatures dipping just below 70 degrees at night.