Suspect shot by Butler County deputy serving search warrant

According to radio traffic obtained by the Journal-News, before serving the warrant, the home was under surveillance for nearly an hour. A male was sitting on the front porch and went inside, according to radio traffic.

The warrant was being served by the county sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security. According to the radio traffic, the residence was being staked out by a deputy as a team rallied at an area hardware store. Surveillance indicated the man had a weapon.

Authorities went to the Jennifer Drive home at 12:27 p.m., according to radio traffic. Shots were fired at 12:32 p.m.

Deputies reported the suspect had been shot in the chest. They began administering first aid, and an ambulance was requested. One deputy asked dispatch to “get that medic to step it up quickly,” according to the radio traffic.

The suspect’s name, deputy’s name and what possible charges will be pursued have not been released.

“The officer that was involved in the shooting was involved in another shooting not that long ago, so it’s best for the agency and him that we bring in an outside agency (to investigate) this time,” Jones said.

The deputy will be on paid administrative leave during the BCI’s investigation, Jones said.

“BCI will do the investigation, but what I’ve been told, it’s a good shoot,” the sheriff said.

The investigation could last up to six weeks, he said.