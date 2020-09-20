SWAT standoff under way on Kammer Avenue in Dayton

There is a SWAT standoff occurring on Kammer Avenue in Dayton, according to regional dispatchers. Montgomery County dispatchers said SWAT units and a hostage negotiation team are on the scene.
The standoff began around 11:22 a.m. when officers were reportedly searching for a wanted suspect. There is no word on how many people are inside the house. Initial scanner traffic indicated the standoff was occurring in the 400 block, however dispatchers could not confirm the location.
Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that a K-9 unit was on the scene. Roads may be closed in the area, scanner traffic indicated.