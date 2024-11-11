Breaking: Veteran’s Day 2024: Where to get free meals in the Dayton region

Teen killed in accidental shooting in Northridge area, police say

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

A 16-year-old is in custody for shooting and killing a Kenton Ridge teenager Saturday at a home in the Northridge area.

The teen was found with a single gunshot wound and transported to the hospital, where he died at 7:36 p.m., according to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting appears to have occurred when the 16-year-old, “in an ill-fated moment of horseplay,” pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon was unloaded after the magazine was removed, according to the release. A single round fired and struck the victim in the torso.

“The subjects in the residence then attempted to render aid and contacted emergency services for assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 16-year-old is being charged with one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, and is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting arraignment. The case is still under investigation.

According to the release, the 16-year-old and another juvenile relative were at the home to meet the victim and another resident.

“It was learned that there was no reported animosity or any other apparent conflict between the subjects, but [the suspect] had the pistol out and was manipulating the action,” the sheriff’s office said.

The juveniles have not been identified.

On social media, several bowling teams from area high schools shared prayers and thoughts for the Kenton Ridge bowling team following the shooting.

This story will be updated.

