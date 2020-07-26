X

Teen transported by Careflight after crash in Darke County

By Micah Karr

A 13 year old was transported by Careflight after a vehicle rolled over in Darke County on state Route 726.

Initial investigations showed that a black 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by Mark Kirby Jr., 19, of New Madison, was traveling northbound on state Route 726 when the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected before traveling off the right side of the roadway again and rolling, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported in a release.

The front seat passenger, Jared Mathews, of New Madison, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight. Kirby was treated for his injuries on the scene and released. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Darke County deputies, the New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Villiage Rescue and Careflight all responded to the crash, which is still under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

