Teen transported by Careflight after crash in Darke County

Initial investigations showed that a black 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by Mark Kirby Jr., 19, of New Madison, was traveling northbound on state Route 726 when the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected before traveling off the right side of the roadway again and rolling, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported in a release.

The front seat passenger, Jared Mathews, of New Madison, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight. Kirby was treated for his injuries on the scene and released. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. this morning.