7 things to know about the history of Dayton Children’s Hospital

Local News
By Ty Greenlees
Feb 13, 2018

1) Elsie Mead formed the Children’s Hospital Society in 1957 to raise funds for the construction of a facility that would meet the specific needs of children and partnered with the board of Barney Convalescent Hospital.

Credit: ED JOHNSEY / DAYTON JOURNAL HERALD

2) The Barney Children’s Medical Center opened in February of 1967 adjacent to the Barney Convalescent Hospital, which was used to care for polio victims.

3) In 1970, the name was changed to Dayton Children’s Medical Center, which evolved into a private, not-for-profit hospital with 155 beds.

4) The Chapel Street address of the medical center became One Children’s Plaza in 1979.

5) Dayton Children’s has expanded beyond Dayton with six outpatient centers in Beavercreek, Kettering, Springboro, Sugarcreek, Vandalia and Warren County.

6) Dayton Children’s Medical Center made its latest name change in 2013, becoming Dayton Children’s Hospital.

7) Dayton Children’s Hospital opened a 260,000 square-foot, eight-story patient tower expansion on its Dayton campus in 2017.

