7 things to know about the history of Dayton Children’s Hospital

4) The Chapel Street address of the medical center became One Children’s Plaza in 1979.

5) Dayton Children’s has expanded beyond Dayton with six outpatient centers in Beavercreek, Kettering, Springboro, Sugarcreek, Vandalia and Warren County.

6) Dayton Children’s Medical Center made its latest name change in 2013, becoming Dayton Children’s Hospital.

>> RELATED: 5 things you should know about Dayton Children’s patient tower

7) Dayton Children’s Hospital opened a 260,000 square-foot, eight-story patient tower expansion on its Dayton campus in 2017.