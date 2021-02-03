X

Starbucks property on Brown Street has a new owner

The Brown Street Starbucks near the University of Dayton has a new owner. Montgomery County image
Local News | Updated 23 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

A Los Angeles limited liability company is the new owner of the Brown Street Starbucks.

PSMKK LLC bought the Starbucks franchise property at 1134 Brown St. for $715,000, Montgomery County records show. The seller was 113 Brown Street Partners LLC, also based in California, who bought the property in November 2017 for just over $641,000.

Loopnet listed this property as a “net leased offering” imposing “minimal landlord responsibilities.” That means the lessee or business using the property pays at least part of all the taxes, insurance fees and maintenance costs.

Records give the sale date for the local property has Jan. 21.

The site has operated since 2001 on what has become — at least before the pandemic — an increasingly busy section of Dayton near the University of Dayton.

Founded in 1971, today Starbucks has nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, according to the company.

