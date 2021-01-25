This local family-owned manufacturer has a new owner

Wilse, Inc., an Indiana holding company, acquired Miller Consolidated Industries, Inc. (MCI), a Moraine-based metal treating and steels supply company, Wilse announced.
“We are delighted to welcome MCI to the Wilse, Inc. team,” Irvin Vanderpohl, president of Wilse, said in a release. “MCI, led by Tom Miller and his team, have an outstanding reputation as solution providers and bring extensive knowledge of the industry. My management team and I are excited to work together to build on their reputation and expand the services offered.”
MCI is made up of operating units Quality Steels (established in 1929), Metallurgical Services (which got its start in 1946), Day Met Finishing (founded in 1980) and Met Lab (established in the late 1980s). Their services range from commercial heat treating, supply of tool steels, metal finishing and black oxide processing to metallurgical testing.
The Moraine business has about 45 employees, said Robert Hochwalt, managing partner of Provest Inc., the merger-and-acquisition broker of record for Miller Consolidated. Provest also advised Wilse in the transaction.
“There is an aggressive growth plan,” Hochwalt said. “This is not the investors’ first acquisition and there are more expected down the road.”
Hochwalt said he believed MCI’s individual operating units will keep their names, while the corporate umbrella name, Miller Consolidated, will probably transition “over time.” The business units will remain located in their Moraine facilities.
The acquired company has locations at 2221 Arbor Blvd. in Moraine, as well as 2681 and 2671 East River Road, also in Moraine.
According to MCI, its customer base includes the auto industry, aircraft and military customers.
“As the sole remaining member of the original Miller family, Thomas Miller became president and chief operating officer of Miller Consolidated Industries in September 2005,” MCI says on its web site. “Thomas is a hands-on owner and he remains involved daily in every aspect of the companies.”
Provest Inc. is based in Dayton. It has two decades of experience working with buyers and sellers in the lower middle markets.