This local family-owned manufacturer has a new owner

Hochwalt said he believed MCI’s individual operating units will keep their names, while the corporate umbrella name, Miller Consolidated, will probably transition “over time.” The business units will remain located in their Moraine facilities.

The acquired company has locations at 2221 Arbor Blvd. in Moraine, as well as 2681 and 2671 East River Road, also in Moraine.

According to MCI, its customer base includes the auto industry, aircraft and military customers.

“As the sole remaining member of the original Miller family, Thomas Miller became president and chief operating officer of Miller Consolidated Industries in September 2005,” MCI says on its web site. “Thomas is a hands-on owner and he remains involved daily in every aspect of the companies.”

Provest Inc. is based in Dayton. It has two decades of experience working with buyers and sellers in the lower middle markets.