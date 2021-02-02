This local firm won a $44M AFRL contract for supersonic research

A Washington Twp.-based company has just been awarded a $44.1 million contract to help the Air Force master sustained supersonic combustion.
This is the second local company in as many days to be awarded an Air Force contract in this area of research.
Innovative Scientific Solutions Inc., which has offices on McEwen Road, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $44,195,532 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to work in the realm of what the Air Force calls “Technology for Sustained Supersonic Combustion” or “TSSC.”
A Beavercreek company, Taitech Inc., was awarded a $31.5 million contract for work in the same area, the Department of Defense said earlier.
The effort focuses on development and evaluation of advanced aero propulsion systems and components, airframe structures, internal and external aerodynamics including integration into air vehicles, weapons and launch components with an emphasis on decreasing weight and evaluating the effect of engine scale to determine operability, durability and performance, as the Department of Defense described the work.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and it is expected to be completed by February 2028.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received, the DoD said.
The first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2020 funds of $20,000 at the time of the award, the DoD also said.
The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patterson.