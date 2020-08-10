Tipp City student tests positive for coronavirus

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools is working to identify everyone who may have come into contact with a student-athlete who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Miami County Public Health will contact families who have a student who was in contact with the classmate. Those students will quarantine for 14 days as recommended per Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district has not received any reports of students, coaches or staff having symptoms for the virus.
Tipp City schools is monitoring the situation and will give updates as needed.