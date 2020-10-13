Tippecanoe reverses decision, allows student to return to finish senior year

A Tippecanoe student who earlier was told he could not finish his senior year at the district because he did not meet requirements for tuition free student attendance was allowed to return to the high school today.
“I’m really happy to be back,” Michael Bittinger, a member of the Tippecanoe marching band, told the Dayton Daily News.
Bittinger’s fight to complete his high school education in the district was highlighted last week when fellow students rallied in his favor outside the Board of Education offices after he was told Oct. 5 he would have to leave the district because he didn’t qualify under district policy 5111.
The policy covers students age 18-22 whose family don’t live in the district but the student meets specified criteria. In this case, the ability of the 18-year-old student to support himself was questioned by the board.
The Tippecanoe Board of Education met in a closed session at the conclusion of a more than three hour work session Monday, Oct. 12. When it returned, board member Simon Patry made the motion to allow a student to continue attending the high school until the end of this school year based on “newly provided financial information.”
The student was not identified by the board and Superintendent Mark Stefanik, who cited legal restrictions. Bittinger said Tuesday he had included more financial information for the board.
Board members and Stefanik said in a work session earlier Monday evening they were working on the 5111 policy to come up with “something more formalized.”
Board members said the policy needed more detail on the specific types of information accepted and a timeline for when it had to be submitted.