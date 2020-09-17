Toledo woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time. The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2020 Kia was traveling south on the highway near mile marker 80 when it abruptly turned off the left side of the road and into the back of a parked 1987 International work truck. The truck was unoccupied and work crews were several hundred feet away and not injured, according to troopers.