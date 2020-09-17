X

Toledo woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf

A 76-year-old Toledo woman died following a two-vehicle crash on I-75 south that also injured a 70-year-old man in Miami County Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time. The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2020 Kia was traveling south on the highway near mile marker 80 when it abruptly turned off the left side of the road and into the back of a parked 1987 International work truck. The truck was unoccupied and work crews were several hundred feet away and not injured, according to troopers.

The woman and man were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Fire Department assisted with the accident.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

