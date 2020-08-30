Top Teacher: Dayton Public Schools teacher says, ’Don’t give up’

What do you enjoy most about teaching? I love watching the light bulb go off when my students (finally) get a concept or when they are engaged and enjoying the learning/discovery process.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? I love the AHA moments when Brooke finally understood the double ups of multiplication that 11x2 = 22 you just double up the number and she was so excited!

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? Oh my goodness! It has been a challenge but actually the covid-19 drama was a blessing because my daughter became my tutor and honestly she was much more patient than most of my instructors and she is a gen x’er so it’s her native language and I’m her Mom and I pay her tuition to IWU. LOL, not!

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Like my Dad always said “YOU might give in but you Never Give UP?! or Rest if you must but Never Quit! He was a Navy man.

The Dayton Daily News is profiling educators in our region as they navigate through these challenging times. To nominate an educator, email Rebecca.Mullins@coxinc.com.