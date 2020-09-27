Top teacher: Heather Coffey of Northmont schools

What do you enjoy most about teaching? The thing that I enjoy most about teaching is getting to know my students and get to see them learn and grow. I think that every child has the ability to learn and grow in so many ways and I love to see that happen.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? Some of the most memorable experiences I’ve had while teaching are the little moments I get to have with my students. Whether it’s a child learning something new or them sharing something exciting with me. I love the little moments.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? Switching to online classes and distance learning has been tough but is all worth it when I think about my students. I have been able to maneuver through this new time by learning about my students and what they need. In the classroom, I focus on what my students need and it is just the same online!

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Teachers are here to help their students succeed and that is no different being online. If you need help with something, reach out to your child’s teacher because they want to see your child succeed just as much as you do!

