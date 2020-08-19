Top Teachers: Tri-County North teacher says students need extra support

What do you enjoy most about teaching? Every day is a new beginning. Something may not go as planned, but tomorrow always brings a new day.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? This past year, I was able to take my students to a UD women’s basketball game with my colleagues for School Day. Seeing their faces throughout the whole experience is definitely something I won’t forget. The cheering, laughs, and smiles were contagious! I also got to share my love for UD basketball, which is a bonus.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? The task of moving all instruction online was daunting in the beginning. However, I found many resources that were free to use and easy to implement even from a distance. I learned how to convert different types of files so that the students could edit and manipulate them through Google Classroom. I was lucky enough to have a group of students that were hard-working and willing to learn through different mediums.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Remembering that these are challenging times for all involved is very important. Families should be involved as much as possible. Since the fall looks completely different than it has before, students need the extra support to maneuver through the many unknowns. Don’t forget to reach out to your children’s teachers. They want their students to overcome these challenges and will work with you on having a successful school year.

