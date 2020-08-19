Tornado destruction used to build play area at Trotwood library

The idea for the play area came from the Leave No Child Inside: Miami Valley Collaborative, said Jayne Klose, Dayton Metro Library community engagement manager. The collaborative encourages outdoor exploration, play and learning for children. The Mark A. Kreusch Memorial Fund paid for the project.

The library originally planned to only have the play structures in the outdoor area, but after learning of Nick Smith they decided to include the animal sculptures as well.

“The animal carvings really activate the nature play area,” Klose said. “They add whimsy and reinforce our strategic goal of encouraging children to play and learn.”

The play area includes benches, stumps and sculptures of bears, a turtle, a rabbit, an owl, a cat and a bookworm.