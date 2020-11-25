Town hall: What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

Many Americans see the expected approval of Coronavirus vaccines in the coming days as light at the end of an otherwise dark tunnel.
Still there are many questions about the vaccine doses Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says could start arriving in Ohio as early as Tuesday, Dec. 15.
This newspaper will seek to answer some of those questions 6:30 p.m. that day during Dayton Daily News Community Conversations: What you Need to Know About the Coronavirus Vaccines.
The hour-long, virtual discussion will be streamed on Dayton Daily News’ Facebook page. You can RSVP for the live event here within this Facebook event.
The free event will include a panel of state and local experts and be hosted by Dayton Daily News Editor in Chief Jim Bebbington and Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson.
“There is a lot of confusion and misinformation about the vaccines,” Robinson said. “We strive to provide factual information to community members so they can make sound health care decisions.”
Panelists will soon be announced.
They will be asked to discuss the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness, the protocol that will be used to distribute them and several other topics.
We want to ask your question.
Email your questions to Arobinson@DaytonDailyNews.com.