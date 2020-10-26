Trotwood business team offering interest free loans

Small businesses with a physical location in Trotwood are encouraged to apply for up to $1,000 in interest free Business Emergency Forgivable loan money from the city business team. The loans are made possible through donation efforts from the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

“It is a forgivable loan so they don’t have to pay it back. Any businesses that have been negatively affected by the covid-19 outbreak are eligible to apply for it,” said the city’s assistant finance director Julie Kilbarger.