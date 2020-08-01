Trotwood-Madison schools cancel all sports, extracurriculars for first nine weeks

The Trotwood-Madison City School District has announced that it will suspend all sports and extracurricular activities for the first nine weeks of the coming school year.
The district cited the “current health status of Montgomery County” in making the decision.
Montgomery County is currently listed at level 3 on Ohio’s public health advisory system, which means the county is seeing very high exposure to and spread of the coronavirus.
Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County earlier today recommended all K-12 schools in the county begin their school year remotely and cancel all “high-risk extracurricular activities,” including band, choir, theater and contact sports.
Trotwood already announced plans to begin the school year online a few weeks ago.
This decision also comes on the same day that the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that it would allow all fall sports seasons to go forward as planned.