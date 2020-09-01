Trotwood-Madison stays benched despite DeWine’s ‘okay’ to play

The school district sent out a letter in July announcing the suspension of all fall extracurriculars.

“At this time, the current health status leads us to believe that this is the course of action. This decision allows us to monitor the health status, plan effectively, and make adjustments as necessary,” the district said in their statement.

Since then, Governor Mike DeWine gave schools the green light for fall sports with restrictions, and students at some schools have been playing non-contact sports for several weeks. This past weekend football resumed at many local high school stadiums, although with limited fan attendance at most. Montgomery county remains at a level 3 health advisory which suggests limited in-person interaction and gatherings.

Players at the rally were a mix of students with and without scholarships and said they aren’t afraid to take the field during the pandemic.

Dylan Booker, who plays offensive guard on the Rams football team, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June and was released from the ICU after a month of being on a ventilator and feeding tubes. “It’s my senior year and we depend on scholarships and it’s our only outlet,” he said.

His parents admit that they have concern for his health but won’t stand in his way of playing. “I feel as a parent, if he doesn’t have fear then I can’t either,” said his mother, Patricia Booker.

Parents and students fear that cancelling the season could have a huge impact on scholarships for these student athletes. “This is how so many of them have gotten out of this area,” said parent NeChelle Heflin. “If they graduate (high school) and don’t go anywhere, then where do they go?”

Eric Davis, a parent of two student athletes, said they’re advocating for all students and activities. While his sons are sophomores who played on varsity as freshman, not all the students have time to show their talents to college recruiters.

“It’s very important for him because he has the opportunity to do something great. Not only him, but for the seniors, for everyone. My kid is a sophomore, so he can bounce back, but these seniors and juniors, that’s who we’re advocating for,” he said.

Trotwood-Madison board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday. Dayton Public Schools and Jefferson Twp. schools also opted to not hold fall sports because of COVID-19,