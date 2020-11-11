Trotwood-Madison to return to virtual learning after holiday break

“All of the numbers continue to go down as parents continue to hear the news that it in fact is getting just more and more dangerous,” she said.

She also suggested that teachers work remotely the remaining Fridays before students return to virtual learning to help decrease rising anxiety. “Teachers report moving from being stressed to being anxious," Cosby said.

While the board of education members agreed table or later discuss allowing teachers to work remotely on Fridays, they did agree on letting students stay home following break. Board president Denise Moore offered temperature checks as an alternative to having Fridays out of the building. “Meanwhile we can implement taking temperatures of all the students that are there to relieve some anxiety. If that’s just one little thing we can do that’ll help, we can," Moore said.