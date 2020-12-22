Trotwood site approved for new municipal court

The county is moving the Western Division court from New Lebanon to the new location. The court serves Brookville, Clay Twp. Farmersville, Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., New Lebanon, Perry Twp., Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Verona. The Eastern Division court in Huber Heights serves that community along with Riverside.

As partners in the project, the county received the site from the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. at no charge, Downing said.

The nearly $6 million planned facility will provide more than court services, said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.

“The goal is not to just build a court, but to build a hub that the community can enjoy on a whole magnitude of different services.”

Colbert said the county plans the facility as an “opportunity center” that will provide county workforce and human services resources.

The county plans to hold community input meetings before building details are finalized, according to the county, which expects to break ground at the site in the fall of 2021.