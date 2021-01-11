Trotwood tax levy renewal request to appear in primary election

If passed, homeowners with a property value of $100,000 can expect to pay $174.34 per year for the duration of the levy. It is expected to generate over $1.2 million in funds for the city. It is identical to the current tax levy and won’t require homeowners to pay additional money, according to Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope.

Explore Trotwood tornado survivors to get chance to own homes

The levy has been passed by voters three times since it was first introduced in 2001. Pope said the city would have trouble maintaining services if the levy failed and would have to make cuts to departments and programs.