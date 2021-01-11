Trotwood tax levy renewal request to appear in primary election

The city of Trotwood will ask voters in May to approve a five-year operating tax renewal that helps pay for city functions and services.
The 5.75-mill operating tax levy will pay for administrative and police services, planning and zoning, parks and recreations and other essential services.
“This operating levy supports 60% of our police services and is critical to maintaining city services such as code enforcement, grass mowing, planning and zoning, parks and recreation, and administrative services,” said Mayor Mary McDonald in a statement.
If passed, homeowners with a property value of $100,000 can expect to pay $174.34 per year for the duration of the levy. It is expected to generate over $1.2 million in funds for the city. It is identical to the current tax levy and won’t require homeowners to pay additional money, according to Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope.
The levy has been passed by voters three times since it was first introduced in 2001. Pope said the city would have trouble maintaining services if the levy failed and would have to make cuts to departments and programs.
“We are still recovering from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and a declining revenue environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be difficult for the city to maintain quality municipal services without the funds generated from this renewal levy. We have great momentum moving into fiscal year 2021 and we want to maintain essential services for our community,” Pope said in a statement.
The primary election will be held on May 4.