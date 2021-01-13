Trotwood tornado survivors get chance to become homeowners

Although both organizations have worked with families impacted by the tornadoes these are the first homes that the groups are bringing to the Trotwood and Harrison Twp. areas specifically for tornado recovery efforts and survivors will have first pick.

Rebuilding and rehab for the properties will be funded by donated funds to the Tornado Survivors’ Pathway to Home Ownership Fund established at The Dayton Foundation. The houses will be sold at market rate prices but will use government resources to assist in lowering the mortgage.

To be considered for one of the houses, case managers notified survivors and encouraged them to apply for appropriately sized spaces that fit the need of their household.

“We’ve had close to 2,100 families that have contacted us that we’ve worked with over the last 20 months. We identified about 18 families that said that they wanted the application,” she said. So far they have received back 14.

While the houses are built, potential homeowners are invited to use resources that prepare them for the homebuying process like budgeting and credit repair with the Homeownership Center of Greater Dayton.

“We’re just having them handle these folks that are tornado survivors just like they would any others, except these guys will get first dibs on the homes we’re building,” Mercer said.

The project stands to have several financial benefits for the homebuyers. “In many cases, residents are starting to recognize that they can become a home buyer and save a couple hundred dollars a month effectively on mortgage, taxes, and insurance versus rent in the community,” Downing said.

Mercer is looking to break ground on the homes in both Trotwood and Harrison Twp. in February.