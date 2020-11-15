Troy closer to new fire station for southeast side of city

The new building will be brick masonry veneer with a split-faced concrete base. The building was designed by KZF Designs.

City officials shared architect renderings of the proposed new station with city council members during a work session in late October. City officials said the renderings were shared before council is asked, probably this month, to authorize the advertising for bids on the project.

The project dates to 2017 when a feasibility study was done to see what modifications would need to be made to bring the current Station 1 to today’s standards along with addressing failing operational systems, said Troy Fire Chief Matthew Simmons.

“In this study, it was determined that extensive modifications were needed to address both safety considerations and operational systems. This came at a cost where the benefits did not outweigh the benefits of constructing a new fire station. Another large factor was the space on Race street was land-locked with no options to expand the footprint now or into the future,” Simmons said.

The new station site allow the city to continue to meet time and distance standards for providing fire services throughout the community as well as three townships.

The city has two other fire stations, Station II north of the Great Miami River off North Market Street and Station III west of Interstate 75 along South Stanfield Road.

The department has more than 40 employees including 33 shift firefighters and two fire apprentices. The

The projected life of a new Station 1 is more than 50 years, said Patrick Titterington, the city’s service and safety director. The new station likely will be paid for using a combination of bonds and case, he said.

What will happen to the current Station 1 isn’t known yet.

“We are reviewing options for redevelopment projects related to current Fire Station 1. However, it’s undetermined at this time,” Titterington said.

