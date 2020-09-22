Troy mayor says accounting policies update following Hobart theft

Account irregularities were discovered at the arena earlier this year, said Martin Hobart, a Troy resident who chairs the city recreation board that oversees the arena.

"The thefts were the accumulation of very small deposits from cash events where she was manipulating

inconsistencies and the Recreation Department and City Auditor quickly instituted checks and balances to prevent any further criminal abuses," Hobart said.

Today, new checks and balances are in use with staff working with the auditor’s office to monitor revenues and prompt deposit of funds, he said.

“Cheryl was a trusted employee of the Recreation Department. for 20 years and had a 27-year career with the City of Troy and she abused that trust in the past two to three years,” Hobart said.

He and the recreation board thanked the police, auditor’s office and recreation director Ken Siler for diligence in investigating the theft, Hobart said, adding, “The City of Troy will never tolerate the theft of funds and we do have the proper checks and balances in place.”

A review of Terry’s city personnel record showed she first worked for the city auditor’s office from 1977 to early 1986 before resigning but then returning to work at Hobart Arena in 2000. She was promoted to office manager in 2001 and retired suddenly May 4.

In the resignation, Terry said it was with “sincere sorrow” that she was retiring immediately due to personal reasons. Her most recent job evaluation dated in early 2017 said her performance “far exceeds” requirements.