Troy plant wins $7.1M Navy order for wheels and brakes

A Troy plant has reason to celebrate a new Navy contract.
Goodrich Corp. in Troy has been awarded a $7,177,466 firm-fixed-price order under a previously awarded Defense Logistics Agency indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
This order procures 51 carbon brakes, 50 wheel assemblies and associated part kits in support of the C-130 aircraft for the Marine Corps.
Work will be performed in Troy, and is expected to be completed in March 2021.
The contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.
In 2012, United Technologies Corp. (UTC) acquired Goodrich, which at the time had about 725 workers at its aircraft wheels and brakes division in Troy. That 101 Waco St. facility then became part of UTC Aerospace Systems.
Then, in late 2018, UTC completed its acquisition of Rockwell Collins and announced its plan to separate its commercial businesses. A Collins Aerospace/UTS Aerospace Systems web site counts the Troy plant among its locations, along with a government programs office at Riverside at 5100 Springfield St.