Troy sticking to minimal expenses in proposed 2021 budget

The real impact of the year likely won’t be seen until May following the city income tax filings.

Among the exceptions to the basically flat operating budget would be long-planned capital expenses that include a new fire station near downtown and preparations for a multi-million West Main Street widening and reconstruction from downtown to Interstate 75.

The purchase of body cameras and new in-car cameras for the police department is planned with an estimated cost of $220,000. The body cameras would be new for police with cameras overall “an effort to increase the accountability and protection of our staff and those with whom they interaction,” Titterington said in the memo.

Among other budget goals/highlights identified:

The city’s emphasis on economic development will continue with investments in workforce attraction, qualify of life amenities and business recruitment and expansion.

Maintaining basic services to include road paving ($800,000) and improvements in water and sewer systems, among others.

Continued support of agency partners including the Troy Development Council, Troy Main Street and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

Continued review of service levels to ensure optimal organization and use of most efficient methods and practices.

The budget discussion included references to projects beyond 2021. The plans beyond 2021 should be considered a forecast and subject to change depending on finances and other factors, council was told.

There are no cuts in staffing recommended and a recommendation to fill a third engineering technician position in the engineering department. The position has been vacant since a retirement around the time of the 2008 recession. More help in the engineering department is needed to help deal with several major projects in the works, Titterington said.

The city will be negotiating with employee unions on new contracts later in 2021.

Council is scheduled to consider the budget at its meeting Monday, Dec. 7.