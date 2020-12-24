Two years without a Winter Storm Warning? 700 days pass without advisory for the region

As 2020 comes to a close, the Miami Valley region could go straight years with no Winter Storm Warnings issued for the area, according to the National Weather Service.
[8:20 PM] In case you're wondering... it's been awhile. 703 days to be exact. That was the last time we had a Winter...Posted by US National Weather Service Wilmington OH on Wednesday, December 23, 2020
It’s been more than 700 days since the NWS Wilmington office last issued the advisory on Jan. 20, 2019.
On that day, the Miami Valley saw as much as 9 inches of snow reported, with most communities getting around 3 to 4 inches.
Bellefontaine saw the most snow with 9 inches, according to NWS. Mother Nature took it easy on Beavercreek, which only record 2 inches.
The storm was the result of a low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains into the Tennessee Valley, according to NWS. It resulted in a range of winter weather, including snow, freezing rain and sleet.