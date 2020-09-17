Unemployment claims fall by only 33,000

The data comes out as the state of Ohio has begun paying an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, retroactive to Aug. 1, from the temporary program executive-ordered by President Donald Trump last month.

The pay is meant to be a partial replacement for $600 in added unemployment benefits recipients had been receiving through the end of July under the relief bill known as the CARES Act.

Ohioans filed 16,294 first-time jobless claims last week, 257,921 fewer than the state’s peak earlier this year. Meanwhile, 320,532 claims were continuing from previous weeks, also down from this year’s earlier peak.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 26 weeks -- 1,698,355 -- was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last six or so months, ODJFS has distributed more than $6.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 804,000 Ohioans.