University of Dayton committee to focus on veterans

The University of Dayton is launching a committee to focus on the needs of veterans.
The university said its new Military and Veteran Advisory Committee to help ensure veterans and service members attending and working at UD receive services and programs they need.
“The advisory committee will offer perspectives on issues that affect veterans and their families in the context of higher education,” Army combat veteran Sam Surowitz, director of UD’s military and veteran programs and services, said in the university’s announcement Tuesday. Surowitz will serve as an ex-officio member of the group.
“The group will make recommendations and coordinate services to support the well-being of veterans, service members and their families both inside and outside the classroom,” he said.
UD said it has grown military-affiliated and veteran enrollment to more than 400. In October, UD said it had reached record total enrollment of 11,677 compared to 11,474 in fall 2019. For undergraduates, enrollment was up 2% compared to last fall, and full-time students were at a record 8,322, the university said.
The university offers a Student Veterans of America chapter on campus and recently started a chapter of SALUTE, a national honor society for veteran students. The university is a Yellow Ribbon Program participant, meaning undergraduate tuition is covered for students receiving the Post 9/11 GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon. Some graduate students are also eligible.
The advisory committee is chaired by Grant Neeley, chair of the department of political science and an executive officer for a public affairs unit in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The group is seeking members on campus and will convene in January.