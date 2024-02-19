Urbana man wins free Cane’s chicken for a year in Springfield

An Urbana native has won free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a year at the Springfield location.

At the end of January, self-proclaimed “Caniac” Michael Kizer visited Raising Cane’s, 1335 W. First St. in Springfield, with his niece.

“Michael was thoroughly impressed by the Cane’s Crew during his dining experience and wanted to pass along his kudos,” according to a release from Cane’s.

Kizer completed the survey at the bottom of his receipt to share his experience. Doing so gives you a change to win free Cane’s for year, and he was selected at random to win, the store said. He was able to collect his free Cane’s starting this month.

“I feel like I’ve won the Cane’s lottery! I was shaking and couldn’t believe it — it was the best feeling ever. I love Cane’s,” he said.

Along with winning free Cane’s, he was also given a “swag bag” with a celebration party cooler, plush puppy, two logo keychains, three short-sleeve shirts, two One Love koozies, four BOGO free box cards, two BOGO free kids combo cards and lemonade cards, two logo magnets, a lip sauce lip balm, two foil pencils, oval logo trucker cap, and two red beads. He also was recognized at the Springfield location.

Customers who purchase from any of the restaurants in the Dayton area will receive a receipt with a code from their order to give feedback that offers a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. For rules, visit www.raisingcanes.com/survey.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

