Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Fairborn

A man killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Zink Road in Fairborn Thursday afternoon has been identified.
The victim, Curtis Stout, 22, was a member of the Air Force and served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Zink Road near Eagle Highlands Drive.
Fairborn police are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.