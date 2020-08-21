X

Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Fairborn

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Zink Road near Eagle Highlands Drive in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Local News | 44 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Zink Road in Fairborn Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The victim, Curtis Stout, 22, was a member of the Air Force and served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Zink Road near Eagle Highlands Drive.

Fairborn police are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

