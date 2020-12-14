Victim trapped under vehicle after crash in Harrison Twp.

One person was injured after he was trapped under a vehicle on Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Twp., Montgomery County dispatchers said. Initial reports said he suffered injuries to his head and leg.
Dispatchers said that a male victim was trapped, though he was conscious and breathing. Later he was reported to be standing up. Medics arrived on the scene and closed the road. The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive.
Initial reports indicated that there were multiple injuries and multiple vehicles involved, but dispatchers did not have additional information available at this time.