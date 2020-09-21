VIDEO: Absentee ballots must be carefully marked

Over the years local election officials have seen a variety of mistakes, including people using a check mark or X instead of of filling in the oval.

Sometimes a voter will change their mind after filling in the oval for one person and mark up the ballot to indicate they want to vote for a different person, perhaps by writing a note or scribbling out the first oval. Marking more than one oval in a race that only permits a single vote will cause that part of the ballot to not be counted, Montgomery County Board of Directions Director Jan Kelly said.